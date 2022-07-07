Water main break closes lanes in East Nashville
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Thursday morning traffic on Lebanon Road at Mill Creek was reduced to one lane in both directions around 9:30 a.m. after a water main break.
Crews began working immediately to make repairs as soon as possible to complete repairs before evening rush hour.
As of Thursday afternoon, crews have still not finished.
To report a suspected water main break, metro customers should call Metro Water Services 24/7 Customer Service Line at 615-862-4600.
For a full map of currently active and possible water main breaks, check out nashville.gov.
