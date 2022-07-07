Water main break closes lanes in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Thursday morning traffic on Lebanon Road at Mill Creek was reduced to one lane in both directions around 9:30 a.m. after a water main break.

Crews began working immediately to make repairs as soon as possible to complete repairs before evening rush hour.

As of Thursday afternoon, crews have still not finished.

🚨UPDATE: Our crews are still working to repair the water main break on Lebanon Road. Repairs are expected to be completed this evening. We will continue to update as we learn more. — Metro Water Services (@NashvilleMWS) July 7, 2022

To report a suspected water main break, metro customers should call Metro Water Services 24/7 Customer Service Line at 615-862-4600.

For a full map of currently active and possible water main breaks, check out nashville.gov.

