Tennessee School for the Blind works to fill several positions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee School for the Blind is looking to fill several positions as the labor shortage continues to impact industries like education.

“You see now hiring signs everywhere, and I got mine right down the road as well,” said Dr. David Martin, Director of Schools.

According to Dr. Martin, they have noticed a considerable decrease in the number of applicants this year compared to before the pandemic.

“We would post a position for, let’s say, a school secretary position, and before the pandemic, we may get 50 or 60 applicants. Post pandemic 5 or 6 applicants,” explained Dr. Martin.

It’s a dilemma around the country. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 65,000 public education employees left the industry between September and October last year.

“We are still meeting the needs, but our staff has to work much harder in order to do that. Obviously, the more hands we have on deck, the easier it is to meet those student needs,” he said.

With open positions in several departments, Dr. Martin says his goal is to find someone with a heart for kids.

“You get to earn a paycheck, you get great benefits, but you also get an opportunity to work with some really cool kids,” stated Dr. Martin.

For more on openings, visit this website.

