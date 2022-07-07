Teen killed brings attention to dangerous Clarksville road

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager who was hit and killed crossing a Clarksville road is bringing attention to the potential dangers of that busy intersection.

The 16-year-old from Missouri died walking across Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Holiday Drive Wednesday night.

Clarksville police say it’s the second pedestrian death in that intersection in less than two years.

Investigators say the teen, who was walking with his father, was 150 feet from the nearest crosswalk.

“There’s not enough crosswalks in this area. You’ve got to go somewhere in between the crosswalks to get across,” Linda Flowers said. “I really do feel bad for that family.”

Surrounding that intersection are more than a dozen hotels, which draw a lot of walkers.

Flowers suggests the city consider a pedestrian footbridge in the area, or at the very least, more crosswalks.

“So this doesn’t happen because my life is precious,” Flowers said. “You don’t have an option but to cross in the middle if you’re not close enough to the crosswalks.”

Clarksville police are still investigating the accident but say to this point, and no one has been charged.

