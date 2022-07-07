TBI: Endangered Child Alert canceled Wednesday

MARTIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation located a 14-year-old who was missing Wednesday.

TBI agents said early Wednesday they assisted the Martin Police Department in locating 14-year-old Trevor Lewis.

When the initial report came out, TBI agents said they believed Trevor was traveling in a 2003 silver Chevrolet Malibu with a Tennessee tag of 1T79J9. Around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, TBI announced that the vehicle was found along Highway 79 in Stewart County. Since then, Trevor was reportedly last seen walking west on Highway 79 close to the Piney Campground area.

TBI confirmed that Trevor has been located and is safe.

