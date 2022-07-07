Advertisement

Pedestrian killed following vehicle crash


File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was pronounced dead following a crash on Wednesday.

The Clarksville Police Department said the crash occurred at approximately 9:11 p.m. when a vehicle traveling north on Wilma Rudolph Blvd. hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The north and southbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. were shut down by police at Holiday Drive and will remain so until FACT investigators finish processing the scene.

CPD recommends motorists find alternate routes until the roadway can be back open.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news update; we will update the story as we receive information.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Non-profits help community during the heat wave
Salvation Army works to keep Nashvillians cool
Wednesday evening news update
Wednesday evening news update
TBI is looking for Trevor, a boy who went missing Wednesday
TBI: Endangered Child Alert canceled Wednesday
NHL regular season schedules released
NHL regular season schedules released