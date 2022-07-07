Pedestrian killed following vehicle crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was pronounced dead following a crash on Wednesday.

The Clarksville Police Department said the crash occurred at approximately 9:11 p.m. when a vehicle traveling north on Wilma Rudolph Blvd. hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The north and southbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. were shut down by police at Holiday Drive and will remain so until FACT investigators finish processing the scene.

CPD recommends motorists find alternate routes until the roadway can be back open.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news update; we will update the story as we receive information.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.