Officials investigate first confirmed case of monkeypox in Davidson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Davidson County.

Along with the Tennessee Department of Health, officials are investigating the positive test of the orthopoxvirus infection. This was also later confirmed by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The case is reportedly an individual who recently traveled to a country with several reported monkeypox cases.

MPHD said they are working with the patient and health care providers to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient while they were infectious. The patient is reportedly not hospitalized and is now isolated and recovering at home.

The CDC said that monkeypox is a rare disease in the same family of viruses as smallpox. The symptoms of both viruses are reportedly very similar; however, monkeypox is typically considered milder and rarely fatal. The CDC added that monkeypox could spread from person to person through:

direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face communication or during intimate physical contact

touching items like clothing or linens that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

Although infection may begin with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion before the development of rash, many of the cases associated with the 2022 outbreak have reported very mildly or no symptoms other than rash, according to the MPHD. Nevertheless, people should be alert for the appearance of new rashes characterized by sores, bumps, or fluid-filled bumps and seek medical evaluation if they have questions.

The CDC added that monkeypox could spread from when symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. Most people reportedly recover in two to four weeks, but the disease can be severe in rare instances, especially for immunocompromised people, children, and pregnant people.

Those who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others. However, contacts are monitored for several weeks, as it can take as many as 21 days after exposure for symptoms to develop.

For more information regarding the monkeypox virus, you can visit the TDH, CDC, and CDC guidance for Health Care Professionals.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.