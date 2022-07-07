Advertisement

Neighborhood concerns could stunt growth of major development proposal


By Brendan Tierney and Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A public meeting will be held on Thursday night to discuss a major housing development proposal in the 1000 block of Morton Mill Road in Bellevue that will have many neighbors up in arms.

The development would create a large apartment complex on what is currently a horse farm. In the building process, it would add a new bridge over the Harpeth River and will donate land to connect green spaces.

Metro Councilman Dave Rosenberg said there will be positives and negatives in the development proposal in Bellevue.

So far many people have expressed their concerns to him about the high-density housing flood risk it could create.

Rosenberg also added that there are fears over traffic and construction noise.

A virtual public meeting will be held to discuss the proposal on nashville.gov from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

