Mid State residents struggle in heat wave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This week, the Mid State was exposed to dangerous heat and humidity levels. These levels could be considered so difficult that they could be potentially deadly.

Nashville Fire Department said they had 12 heat-related calls between Wednesday and Tuesday as the heat wave continued to plague the Mid-State. These calls included anything from a caller becoming overheated to experiencing symptoms of heat stroke.

Heatwaves kill more people annually in the U.S. than hurricanes, lightning, tornadoes, floods, and earthquakes combined.

In extreme heat, your body has trouble staying cool and sweats away much of the water and salt in your system. When that happens, you can begin to get weak, light-headed, and even nauseous. These are signs of a heat stroke, and it can happen to anyone, even healthy, fit adults. Making sure your body is replenished with water keeps your internal temperature down.

Just a few days ago, singer Carlos Santana collapsed on stage while performing in Michigan. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors say he was overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration.

According to the CDC, anyone working in the heat should consume an eight oz. glass of water every 15-20 minutes; that’s a full-size bottle of water every half hour. It is also essential to make sure it’s water you’re hydrating with. Doctors said drinks like soda, alcohol, or coffee would work against you.

In addition to staying hydrated, make sure to take plenty of breaks when you’re out in the heat. Spend a few minutes in the shade or in air conditioning. Also, wear light, loose clothing to keep you cooler in the sun.

