Midstate family hit by suspected repeat DUI offender

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who was recently charged with DUI second offense got behind the wheel, crashed, and ended up charged with DUI third offense.

Advocates said a new state law could have prevented it, but for at least one Mid-State family, it was too late.

Cory Robertson was driving to his Coffee County home with his family when he was hit head on.

Robertson said his car was pushed about 60 feet.

“By the time the impact hits, all the air bags go off, you can’t see anything. You don’t know what’s around you,” said Robertson.

Police charged Jason Morris with DUI third offense.

WSMV4 has learned, at the time, Morris was still waiting for a court date for his second DUI charge.

“Repeat offenders are out there. We know they’re out there and they wreak havoc on society and they endanger everybody,” said Norris Skelley with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Starting July 1st, a new state law took effect.

It requires ignition interlock devices as a bond condition for DUI offenders.

“Which will control their ability to drive impaired,” said Skelley.

Advocates like Skelley are convinced the new law will save lives.

“It could affect you in the blink of an eye,” said Skelley.

But for those like Robertson, whose crash happened back in February, the new law comes too late.

Robertson is having to buy a new car and pay increased insurance rates.

He also had to deal with injuries.

“We were sore for probably a month afterwards, but yeah, we were very fortunate to just have the minor injuries that we did have,” said Robertson.

Morris remains in jail.

This time his bond has been revoked.

WSMV4 reached out to his attorney, but have yet to hear back.

