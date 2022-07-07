Metro Parks program gives those with disabilities a chance to set sail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Brave Nashvillians with various disabilities got the chance to get on a boat today, and THEY TOOK IT!

A Metro Parks and Sail Nashville program made it happen on Percy Priest Lake.

29-year-old Shelia Carson said she had trouble speaking when she was young. But, with the help of the Metro Parks Programs and her Mom, Shelia was able to change that. So on a calm and hot Thursday, she overcame another challenge and made her way to Percy Priest Lake.

“I’m more bowling, outdoors, water not as much,” she told us.

So the sailing was a ‘you can do it kind of moment’, just like the speaking was years ago.

“It was. I’ve always been her encourager. I tell her just try, try, and see if you like it and today was a really good example of that.”

Sheila said, “They are really terrific, and it’s just good for young and older people to give them a chance to do something they wouldn’t get to do otherwise, whether they are young or old.”

