FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous heat and humidity remain with chances for strong storms

We remain under a First Alert Weather Day through the end of this week with excessive heat warnings still in effect for much of the Mid State.

Excessive heat and humidity are expected again today across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Highs this afternoon with reach the mid and upper 90s with some areas that may even flirt with 100 degrees for the day.

With the downright oppressive humidity factored in, it’s going to feel like it’s anywhere from 105-115 degrees during the afternoon. We’ll also need to keep an eye to the sky for a few showers and thunderstorms during the day. Just like yesterday, any storm that does develop could produce damaging winds and torrential rain at times.

Our First Alert Weather Day is going to continue tomorrow with temperatures still in the upper 90s and heat index values well into the triple digits. Showers and storms will also fire up during the afternoon and any one of those could be on the strong side.

We’ll finally get some relief from the worst of that heat this weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 on Saturday. It is looking like a bit of a soggy day with off and on scattered showers and storms expected in the afternoon. Sunday we’ll see highs near 90 under plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures on Monday start to rise again with highs in the mid 90s.

Small chance of a shower on Tuesday with temperatures pushing near the upper 90s.

A passing shower or storm will be around on Wednesday as well.

