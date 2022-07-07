Escaped inmate in Dickson County

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday they are working to locate a missing inmate.

Officials said that inmate Brandon Odom had reportedly walked away from a work crew on West Grab Creek Road at the Convenience Site midday Thursday.

Odom was reportedly last seen wearing a black and white striped jumpsuit and is described as 6′2 tall and weighing 215 lbs.

DCSO said several law enforcement agencies in the area and that the public should avoid the area of West Grab Creek as much as possible.

If you see Odom, call 911.

