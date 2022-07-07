‘Don’t panic, be aware’: First case of Monkeypox in Davidson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department confirmed the first case of Monkeypox in Davidson County.

Metro Health Department said the person is a Davidson County resident and that they had traveled intentionally within the past three weeks to places with cases of Monkeypox.

Health officials said the person came to the MDH after noticing a rash.

“And that was a new rash for that person,” said Joanna Shaw KaiKai, Infectious disease specialist at Metro Nashville Public Health Dept.

MDH was notified on Wednesday evening that that person’s test returned positive for Monkeypox.

They are now telling people not to panic but to be aware.

Shaw KaiKai said the infection is a mild disease for most people; however, she added it takes time for a person to be non-contagious.

“And also when they start off, it’s like a little bump that then can become fluid-filled and then it also can have a depression in the middle of it and then it would form a scab,” she said when describing how the rash presents itself. “Once that scab falls off, and there’s new skin underneath, that person is no longer infectious. That can take anywhere from 2 to 4 weeks for that to occur once the rash develops.”

Health experts said that exposure to when the person becomes symptomatic could be a week or up to 21 days.

The CDC said that Monkeypox is a rare disease in the same family of viruses as smallpox. The symptoms of both viruses are reportedly very similar; however, Monkeypox is typically considered milder and rarely fatal. The CDC added that Monkeypox could spread from person to person through:

direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face communication or during intimate physical contact

touching items like clothing or linens that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

“The person might start to feel ill like they have the flu or they have a headache, not feel well and couple days later might start to develop a rash ‚” said Shaw KaiKai. “We want people to be mindful that there have been cases which the person doesn’t have that feeling of illness before the rash appears,” she added.

Although infection may begin with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion before the development of rash, many of the cases associated with the 2022 outbreak have reported very mildly or no symptoms other than rash, according to the MPHD. Nevertheless, people should be alert for the appearance of new rashes characterized by sores, bumps, or fluid-filled bumps and seek medical evaluation if they have questions.

This could be Davidson County’s first case, but the infection has been spreading across the country, with places like California and New York with over 100 cases each.

The World Health organization also confirmed several regions of the world have hundreds of cases of Monkeypox.

Experts said getting the infection takes more than casual contact with an infected person.

“It would have been exposed to linens or towels used by someone who has the rash. Or prolonged face-to-face contact like kissing someone who is infected or symptomatic or even close contact with the infected body fluids or the legions on the skin,” said Joanna Shaw KaiKai.

We asked when a person should get tested for Monkeypox.

“If the person is not feeling well and they think they have been exposed, that they contact their healthcare provider, usually it’s when that rash appears that we are testing. Because we are testing the legion or the rash or that sore,” she said.

Along with the Tennessee Department of Health, MDHofficials are investigating the positive test of the orthopoxvirus infection. This was also later confirmed by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health officials are also working on getting vaccines.

“With the vaccines for contacts, usually we can get those overnight,” said Shaw KaiKai

Shaw KaiKai said there are oral antivirals for those infected with Monkeypox.

MPHD said they are working with the patient and health care providers to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient while they were infectious. The patient is reportedly not hospitalized and is now isolated and recovering at home.

For more information regarding the monkeypox virus, you can visit the TDH, CDC, and CDC guidance for Health Care Professionals.

