CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate who walked away from a work crew is back in custody.

The sheriff’s office said in an updated social media post that Brandon Odom is back in custody.

Deputies said Odom walked away from a work crew on West Grab Creek Road at the convenience site around midday Thursday.

