Antioch pastor brings change to a historic church

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man has been breaking barriers and said he will be the first African American senior pastor at a church in Antioch that has been around for almost two centuries.

Although he may be the first African American senior pastor at the church, pouring into others is something Quentin Michael Dickerson is no stranger to.

“The reward is being able to meet great individuals in the community and really getting the message of Christ out and just show people hope and love,” said Dickerson.

Dickerson has owned The Bean Bag Coffee and Tea Shop for nearly two years. But he’s not just a shop owner, he’s also a pastor.

In recent years, his church started using space in Hamilton United Methodist Church for worship.

“Their old youth pastor came in one day for coffee. We talked about God, ministry, and life. She suggested that I speak with her pastor because they were asking where we would worship after the pandemic. I said I don’t have a clue because we are a church plant. We didn’t have our own building. She said come on down here,” explained Dickerson.

It was a connection that turned into a bigger blessing. He was recently named Senior Pastor of Hamilton United Methodist Church.

“The church is 197 years old. They have never in its entirety had an African American pastor. I am the first,” he stated.

He now has plans to bring a change that will reflect the community he serves every day. His first sermon as senior pastor at Hamilton will be held on July 24th.

“I never thought I’d be pastoring a church for five years! God had other plans,” Dickerson said.

