Woman dies after vehicle flips off road in Macon County

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash from Tuesday evening that ended with one person dead and four others injured in Macon County.

According to THP, an Infinity sedan carrying five people was travelling south on SR-10/Hartsville Road around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday when it left the roadway and slid down a deep embankment. The car slammed into a dirt bank, causing it to flip several times before coming to rest.

THP reported that two people were thrown from the vehicle during the crash. 54-year-old Kimberly Denney, of Lebanon, died in the crash. Three passengers, 31-year-old Derrick Babbitt and two small children, ages 3 and 9, had to be air-lifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center for serious injuries. The driver, 27-year-old Bethany Lankford, was taken to Macon Community Hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser in Cookeville, TN. (THP)

