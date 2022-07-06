Rutherford Co. officials investigate fatal shooting Wednesday

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead following a shooting in Rutherford County Wednesday.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to the shooting call at about 2 p.m., where they found the victim on Panther Creek Road.

Officials confirmed that a suspect had been detained in regards to the shooting.

Crime scene detectives are gathering evidence at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

We will update this story as we receive more information.

