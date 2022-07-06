Predators to open 2022 season in Czech Republic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators will begin their 25th season in the 2022 NHL Global Series in Prague, Czech Republic, taking on the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 7 and 8.

It will mark the second time in franchise history the team competes in an international game to begin a regular season. The Predators played Pittsburgh to open the 2000-01 season in Japan.

The Predators will open their U.S. portion of their schedule at home for the fourth straight year against the Dallas Stars, the first of a home-and-home series with their Central Division rivals in a span of three days.

Nashville plays most of its home games at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday and Saturday with 12 games on each of those days. The team also plays at home four times on Mondays, twice on Fridays and once on Sunday.

The Predators’ longest homestand of the season is five games from Nov. 12-21 with games against the New York Rangers, Minnesota, New York Islanders, Tampa Bay and Arizona.

The team’s longest road trip of the season is six games and runs March 2-12. The Predators will visit Florida, Chicago, Vancouver, Arizona, Los Angeles and Anaheim on the trip.

The schedule also features 11 back-to-back games, including five road-road; and two each of home-home, home-road and road-home.

Click to view 2022-2023 schedule.

