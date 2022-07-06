Police: Man charged for the attempted murder of 35-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man for attempted murder and several other charges on Wednesday.

Detectives said on Twitter that they had arrested convicted felon Zantaun Horton, 31, for a drug-related critical wounding of a 35-year-old man that occurred on Friday on 38th Ave North.

MNPD said Horton is charged with attempted murder, three counts of felony gun possession, and felony possession of cocaine and meth. His bond is now set at $752,000.

