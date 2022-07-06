Advertisement

Police: Man charged for the attempted murder of 35-year-old


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man for attempted murder and several other charges on Wednesday.

Detectives said on Twitter that they had arrested convicted felon Zantaun Horton, 31, for a drug-related critical wounding of a 35-year-old man that occurred on Friday on 38th Ave North.

MNPD said Horton is charged with attempted murder, three counts of felony gun possession, and felony possession of cocaine and meth. His bond is now set at $752,000.

