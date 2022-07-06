Police impersonaters scam Nashvillians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Fraud detectives warned Nashvillians Wednesday of an ongoing scam involving at least three victims who were each falsely led to believe that they had warrants for their arrest and that if they paid cash, the charges would be dropped.

According to MNPD officials, the scam begins with a male caller who says he is with the Sheriff’s Office and knows the victim’s address and other personal information. The caller then goes on to include relatively accurate information about the courthouse.

Then, instead of meeting in an office, the caller reportedly sends the victims to a courtyard downtown in the 1200 block of 4th Avenue North, where they are met by a woman who has identified herself as “Debra Cook.” She then collects a cash payment, and the victim signs official-looking paperwork. She then leaves, telling the victims that she will make copies of the paperwork, but she never returns.

One of the victims managed to take the woman’s photo with a cell phone which is included at the top of the story. Anyone who recognizes this woman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

MNPD reminded the public that no member of law enforcement will ever solicit money and that the public should be cautious when giving information to anyone who is not a confirmed and trusted source. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with the MNPD’s Fraud Unit at 615-862-7594 with any questions/concerns regarding this scam.

