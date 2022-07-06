Police are investigating a shooting in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro detectives are looking into a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

According to police, they were called to a shooting around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the Skyview Apartments complex on Susannah Court. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital and with non life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear whether the shooting took place at the apartments where the man was found, or at a different location. The investigation is ongoing.

