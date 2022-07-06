Neighbors wake up to burning home next door

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three firefighters were taken to a hospital after a family’s home in Antioch was destroyed in an overnight fire.

Following the incident, a neighbor shared what she witnessed.

“Everything was orange, in flames, bright orange. It was just going so fast. It spread so fast over there. It was so hot,” stated Autumn Funke.

Funke said her daughter woke her up Tuesday in the wee hours of the morning in tears.

“I woke up this morning at 2 am to the 14-year-old of the house crying hysterically like the neighbor’s house is on fire. I get up and I am in a panic too, like what is going on,” explained Funke.

When fire crews arrived, a home on Seasons Drive was burning from the inside. The fire was so intense it even melted an entire side of Funke’s home.

“I was surprised that’s what’s left. It was so bad. It should of been little piles of ash all over the place,” said Hanna Del Cid, Funke’s daughter.

Three firefighters were treated for minor burns and everyone in the home made it out safely.

“I ran to my neighbor, and I just gave her a big old hug. My heart broke for her because everything of hers is gone,” Funke stated.

So far, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

