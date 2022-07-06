Nashville Zoo welcomes baby Clouded Leopards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo announced the birth of a male and female clouded leopard Wednesday.

The two cubs were born on June 30, 2022, weighing in at about half a pound and measuring around four inches in length at birth, which according to Zoo officials, is much larger than the average cub.

Clouded leopards are reportedly native to the tropical lowlands of Southeast Asia in countries such as Nepal and Bangladesh. However, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, they are considered vulnerable to extinction. This is because of deforestation, poaching, and the pet trade.

New additions to Nashville Zoo (Nashville Zoo)

Nashville Zoo said they now have 16 clouded leopards in their care, bringing their total birth celebrations to 42 since 2009. The Zoo is also considered a leader in clouded leopard conservation. The Zoo is also a founding member of the Clouded Leopard Consortium, a program based out of Thailand dedicated to saving clouded leopards and their habitat.

These two cubs are the first raised at the Zoo since 2019.

Zoo officials said the birth of these two cubs was a huge deal because the parents, Jewels, and Bruce, had not successfully had cubs. The cubs will now be hand-reared by the Zoo’s veterinary team and will be visible in a few weeks in the neonatal care room at the Nashville Zoo’s veterinary center.

