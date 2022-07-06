Nashville OEM provides tips on beating the heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through midnight Friday.

An excessive heat warning is issued when the heat index will be at 105 degrees or greater for two hours or more.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management’s Emergency Support Unit will conduct heat patrols to check on vulnerable individuals. During these patrols they will provide water and arrange transportation to community partners offering shelter.

Metro Social Services:

Outreach teams conducting heat and water patrols to outdoor communities

Teams are passing out water bottles

Teams are passing out bug spray

Teams are connecting those unhoused with medical care if we see them being affected by the heat

Teams are passing out WeGo “Extreme Weather” bus passes

Metro Nashville Police Department:

Metro Police officers are checking on vulnerable communities and distributing bottled water.

Remember these tips for coping with extreme heat:

Never leave people or pets in a closed car on a warm day.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing

Use your oven less to help reduce the temperature in your home.

If you’re outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors during midday heat, if possible.

Check on family members, seniors and neighbors.

Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Consider pet safety. If they are outside, make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Asphalt and dark pavement can be very hot to your pet’s feet.

If using a mask, use one that is made of breathable fabric, such as cotton, instead of polyester. Don’t wear a mask if you feel yourself overheating or having trouble breathing.

Heat related illnesses

Knox the signs of heat-related illnesses and ways to respond.

If you are sick and need medical attention, contact your healthcare provider for advice and shelter in place if you can. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

Heat stroke

Signs

Extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees F) taken orally

Red, hot and dry skin with no sweat

Rapid, strong pulse

Dizziness, confusion or unconsciousness

If you suspect heat stroke, call 911 or get the person to a hospital immediately. Cool down with whatever methods are available until medical help arrives. Do not give the person anything to drink.

Heat cramps

Signs: Muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms or legs

Heat exhaustion

Signs: heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, fast or weak pulse, dizziness, headache, fainting, nausea, vomiting

If you have signs of heat cramps or heat exhaustion, go to a cooler location and cool down by removing excess clothing and taking sips of sports drinks or water. Call your healthcare provider if symptoms get worse or last more than an hour.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.