MNPS test scores improve, despite persisting gap

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public School’s end-of-year test scores came in, and Nashville students outperformed improvement levels statewide. However, students have fallen behind in many pre-2020 achievement levels, even two years after the start of the pandemic.

In a letter to parents, Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle praised students for the seven categories in which their year-over-year percentage point increases exceeded that of other Tennessee districts.

“I’m very proud of the academic success of your children,” Battle said.

She also acknowledged areas needing improvement, and made a commitment to returning to pre-pandemic achievement levels, something students in other parts of the state are testing closer to.

“To be clear, we have further room for improvement in getting our students at or above pre-pandemic levels in many categories. But we can tell that the foundation we have laid over the last school year is strong and is something we can build upon,” Battle said.

“What isn’t surprising, is that we still have gaps,” said Margaret Gormely, manager of learning services and curriculum development at Learning Lab. She said they’ve seen an uptick in families seeking tutoring services since the pandemic began. “We’ve seen an increase in parents, who are going, ‘Hey, my kid’s struggling in math.’ ‘Hey my kid’s struggling in reading.’ ‘My kid doesn’t know how to study.’”

Gormley said much loss of what they call core skills, such as math and reading, can be attributed to loss of executive functioning skills.

“Time management organization, mindfulness, being aware of what you’re thinking at the time, and being able to stop and reframe your thoughts,” Gormely explained, adding that building those skills can be as simple as giving your children more responsibilities around the house. “If I want to make dinner, well, first I have to buy the carrots, and I have to buy the potatoes. And then I have to wash them and cut them. So, it’s learning how to break down tasks into manageable pieces. That translates into life, and that translates into the academic environment.”

She also stressed reading to and with your children.

