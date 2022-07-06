Midstate electric companies warn of higher bills, offer help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some electric companies in our area stopped disconnecting power last month for lack of payment, given the extreme heat that had blanketed Middle Tennessee.

For customers of Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) and Nashville Electric Service (NES), that is set to end.

MTE says they have not had any heat-related outages during this heat wave, but the increased demand for electricity for powering air conditioning has driven up electric bills.

This comes as NES warns their customers of a potential ten percent increase in energy bills this month. NES credits the increase to rising fuel costs and increased energy usage with the scorching hot weather we’ve had lately.

To save on your bill, NES suggests raising your thermostat to 78, but even just a couple degrees helps.

NES customers said they are trying to use the least amount of power possible right now while they budget for a more expensive electricity bill.

“Well, we just going to have to pay it,” said Helen Lilly. “You ain’t got no other choice because you’ve got to have your lights and stuff. Don’t have no other choice. You cut here then do there, you know?”

For those struggling to pay their electric bills, both MTE and NES have programs to help and are

encouraging their customers to reach out.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.