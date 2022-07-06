Metro Health reports rise in COVID cases due to hot weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the most part, life is getting back to normal, but COVID is still very real. The virus killed 300 people in the U.S. yesterday, according to the New York Times.

WSMV4 wanted to know about the cases in Tennessee and Davidson County, and Metro Nashville Public Health Department says they are seeing a rise of over 200 cases a day.

When the weather gets hot and humid, people out on Broadway go inside any bar to cool off. Doctors say the virus spreads easier inside than out and want specific populations to watch out.

“This is now COVID being COVID,” says Dr. William Schaffner, with Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “If people are going out or indoors in the air conditioning and they are older and frail, if they have underlying illnesses such as diabetes, if they are immune-compromised, they should continue to still wear masks.”

Vanderbilt says they have 68 patients with COVID in their hospital system. But Dr. Schaffner says the new variants, BA4 and BA5, bring fewer patients to the emergency room.

“Most of those people, I’m afraid, are still unvaccinated,” says Dr. Schaffner.

While he said we are out of the pandemic, he says COVID hasn’t gone away.

“We are trying to develop a truce with this virus, we are trying to protect ourselves as much as possible to keep the damage the virus has done to a minimum,” says Dr. Schaffner.

This fall, Dr. Schaffner said there might be a “COVID Vaccine 2.0″. He said it would be like the flu or COVID vaccine as kids head back to school.

Right now Metro Health says 65.8% of Davidson County is fully vaccinated and 30% have their booster.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.