Metro Council approves pro-abortion rights resolution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council publicly expressed its collective option in the abortion debate through a late-filed resolution on Tuesday night.

Several council members spoke passionately about pro-abortion rights and some shared personal abortion decisions. They also encouraged the employee benefits board to offer an abortion access benefit to metro employees to ensure those who seek abortions will not be discriminated against.

“The intent of this legislation is to offer this protection for the individuals in Nashville and the people that we have the authority to offer this level of protection to, so to any women, trans men, and nonbinary men who have and had a uterus we want to make sure there is no discrimination against them,” Council Member Delishia Porterfield said. “No where in this legislation does it say we are overturning abortion.”

Council member Emily Benedict shared a petition with 686 signatures from the community supporting the resolutions and they passed unanimously with one abstention

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, abortion was made illegal after six weeks in Tennessee. The decision was made last week and there has been an outpour of reaction from both sides of the issue.

Metro Police also released a statement in response to Nashville’s district attorney saying they won’t prosecute women if they get an abortion.

The question was then asked if they would take action and simply put, they said no and that they were not abortion police.

They added that they are focused on safety and quality of life and said that other groups in the state government are equipped to handle the issue.

