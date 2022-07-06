Advertisement

Man killed in Chickamauga boating accident

A man fell over the side of a pontoon boat and was run over, a release said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was killed following a boating accident on Chickamauga Lake, a release from Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency representative Matt Cameron said.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon when TWRA officers, the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office, Rhea County Emergency Management and Rhea County Fire responded to a call about an unresponsive man.

Jordan Matthews, 34, was boating with a woman and child near the Highway 60 bridge when Matthews fell off the bow of the boat and into the water. After falling in, Matthews was run over by the boat, the release said.

“He sustained several lacerations and was found unconscious. Passing anglers helped pull the man back into the pontoon boat where they tried to revive him through CPR,” Cameron said.

Matthews, who was not wearing a lifejacket, was taken to the Rhea Medical Center where he was declared dead, marking the 17th boating-related fatality of the year.

