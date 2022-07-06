Lower gas prices in neighboring state gives Tennesseans hope

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices have been on a downward trend and many are finally seeing relief.

A milepost across the border in Franklin, Kentucky recently broke the barrier of the $4 per gallon on Wednesday. Gas in that area dropped to $3.99 per gallon.

“We love it and it’s about time. it’s been too long but let’s just hope it continues,” one customer told us.

The average price per gallon in Nashville is $4.40 per gallon.

For those that live in Franklin, KY, drivers will save around $6 on a 15-gallon tank.

For those that live in the Nashville area, the 100-mile drive to Franklin, KY burns four gallons of gas which will cause someone to lose $10 worth of gas.

The gas market remains volatile, and whether prices could go up or down is anyone’s guess, but for now, the hope is the $3.99 per gallon in a neighboring state is the sign of the times.

