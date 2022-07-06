Advertisement

Lower gas prices in neighboring state gives Tennesseans hope


By Terry Bulger
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices have been on a downward trend and many are finally seeing relief.

A milepost across the border in Franklin, Kentucky recently broke the barrier of the $4 per gallon on Wednesday. Gas in that area dropped to $3.99 per gallon.

“We love it and it’s about time. it’s been too long but let’s just hope it continues,” one customer told us.

The average price per gallon in Nashville is $4.40 per gallon.

REPORT: Average gas price drops by almost 10 cents

For those that live in Franklin, KY, drivers will save around $6 on a 15-gallon tank.

For those that live in the Nashville area, the 100-mile drive to Franklin, KY burns four gallons of gas which will cause someone to lose $10 worth of gas.

The gas market remains volatile, and whether prices could go up or down is anyone’s guess, but for now, the hope is the $3.99 per gallon in a neighboring state is the sign of the times.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Impact of pandemic still felt at academic level
MNPS test scores improve, despite persisting gap
COVID spreads more with the summer heat
Metro Health reports rise in COVID cases due to hot weather
COVID spreads more with the summer heat
COVID spreads more with the summer heat
Woman wanted for phone scam in Nashville
Woman wanted for phone scam in Nashville
Impact of pandemic still felt at academic level
Impact of pandemic still felt at academic level