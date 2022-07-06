EXPLAINER: Heat Advisory vs. Excessive Heat Warning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - No matter how you say it, it’s hot in Middle Tennessee this week. So why do we have so many different types of heat alerts and what do they all mean?

The National Weather Service has 3 levels of heat alerts: A Heat Advisory, an Excessive Heat Watch, and an Excessive Heat Warning.

A Heat Advisory is issued when the heat index value is expected to reach 105 to 109 degrees. That’s what it feels like outside.

An Excessive Heat Watch means that extreme heat is in the forecast and to be prepared for it in advance.

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when heat index values will be 110 degrees or above. This is the highest level of heat alert you’ll see from a meteorologist or the National Weather Service. This is the most dangerous kind of weather we can have in terms of heat.

The rest of this week, much of the Midstate will be under an Excessive Heat Warning or a Heat Advisory, so make sure to stay hydrated, take plenty of shade or A/C breaks, and wear light, loose clothing if you’ll be outside for any length of time.

