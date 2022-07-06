FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Excessive heat will boost temps over 110

We’re under a First Alert Weather Day every day for the rest of this week due to excessive heat warnings the have been issued for much of the Mid State.

Temperatures this afternoon will reach into the upper 90s and may even flirt with 100 in some spots. With the humidity factored in it will feel like it’s 110°+ at times this afternoon.

We’ll also need to keep an eye on the sky for a pop-up shower or storm this afternoon. Though no widespread severe weather is expected today, any storm that develops could have some muscle behind it with very heavy rain and damaging wind gusts.

Tonight, will stay humid with lows in the upper 70s to near 80.

Tomorrow we’ll look for temperatures to make another run at the triple digits in the afternoon with heat index values once again in that 110°-115° range at times during the day. Again, a pop-up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in the afternoon, and we could still be looking at a strong to isolated severe storm as well.

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 90s with heat index values up around 110° again. A shower or storm will also end up developing in the afternoon.

Our Excessive Heat Warning is set to expire on Saturday with temperatures falling back around 90 in the afternoon. Looks like the rain coverage will also increase on Saturday with more scattered showers and storms during the day.

Sunday looks dry with temperatures in the lower 90s, as does Monday with highs in the mid 90s.

