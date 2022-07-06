Family mourns after losing 9-year-old girl in fatal crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The pain Katrina and her oldest daughter Ramya Floyd have been experiencing is described as unbearable, especially after losing 9-year-old Za’Ryiah Floyd in a car crash early Tuesday morning.

“My baby ain’t here no more. I can’t see my baby anymore,” said Katrina, as tears streamed down her face.

Katrina and Ramya held each other’s hands tightly as they mourned their beloved daughter and sister Za’Ryiah.

Za’Ryiah was hit and killed by a car on Interstate 65 North near Rosa L. Parks Boulevard early Tuesday morning around 12:30 a.m. The crash investigation revealed that she was with her best friend, along with her best friend’s mom, when their vehicle sideswiped another vehicle. They got out of the car and sat on the concrete median wall. Another car stopped to help which caused a multi-vehicle crash that pushed a vehicle into Za’Ryiah.

“I’m not angry not at them. I’m just angry at the situation,” said Floyd. “They had just left the birthday party which was her friend’s birthday party at her granny’s house, and they were headed back home to have a sleepover to finish enjoying the night.”

Katrina said she regretted not getting Za’Ryiah hours before the crash.

“She called and was like, ‘mama I’m ready to come home, can you come pick me up in the morning?’ I should have gone and picked up my baby that night. Maybe it would have been a different circumstance,” said Katrina.

Before Za’Ryiah’s life was tragically taken, Katrina said her daughter was like any other normal nine-year-old with a bright smile and who enjoyed playing with friends and sharing her future goals and ambitions.

“She wanted to help the animals in the ocean. She liked social studies. She liked science,” said Katrina.

For Ramya the love she had for her younger sister runs deep.

“When it’s just you and you’re raising your younger sibling that’s like your child...That’s your whole wide world. It just happened too soon,” said Ramya.

Her family has started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

“Every little bit helps. Just need the help to put her away like the princess she was,” said Katrina.

Metro Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

