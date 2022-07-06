Advertisement

Family mourns after losing 9-year-old girl in fatal crash


By Danielle Jackson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The pain Katrina and her oldest daughter Ramya Floyd have been experiencing is described as unbearable, especially after losing 9-year-old Za’Ryiah Floyd in a car crash early Tuesday morning.

“My baby ain’t here no more. I can’t see my baby anymore,” said Katrina, as tears streamed down her face.

Katrina and Ramya held each other’s hands tightly as they mourned their beloved daughter and sister Za’Ryiah.

Za’Ryiah was hit and killed by a car on Interstate 65 North near Rosa L. Parks Boulevard early Tuesday morning around 12:30 a.m. The crash investigation revealed that she was with her best friend, along with her best friend’s mom, when their vehicle sideswiped another vehicle. They got out of the car and sat on the concrete median wall. Another car stopped to help which caused a multi-vehicle crash that pushed a vehicle into Za’Ryiah.

“I’m not angry not at them. I’m just angry at the situation,” said Floyd. “They had just left the birthday party which was her friend’s birthday party at her granny’s house, and they were headed back home to have a sleepover to finish enjoying the night.”

Katrina said she regretted not getting Za’Ryiah hours before the crash.

“She called and was like, ‘mama I’m ready to come home, can you come pick me up in the morning?’ I should have gone and picked up my baby that night. Maybe it would have been a different circumstance,” said Katrina.

Before Za’Ryiah’s life was tragically taken, Katrina said her daughter was like any other normal nine-year-old with a bright smile and who enjoyed playing with friends and sharing her future goals and ambitions.

“She wanted to help the animals in the ocean. She liked social studies. She liked science,” said Katrina.

For Ramya the love she had for her younger sister runs deep.

“When it’s just you and you’re raising your younger sibling that’s like your child...That’s your whole wide world. It just happened too soon,” said Ramya.

Her family has started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

“Every little bit helps. Just need the help to put her away like the princess she was,” said Katrina.

Metro Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Metro Council approves pro-abortion rights resolution
Metro Council approves pro-abortion rights resolution
Metro Council approves pro-abortion rights resolution
Metro Council approves pro-abortion rights resolution
Family mourns after losing 9-year-old girl in fatal crash
Family mourns after losing 9-year-old girl in fatal crash
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder