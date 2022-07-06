2 arrested after wrecking stolen car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were arrested for stealing a car in Antioch, crashing it and running away from the scene of the wreck.

23-year-old Aaron McCulland, a convicted felon, and 18-year-old Markhel Farr were arrested on Tuesday night for the armed carjacking of a 2021 Dodge Charger.

The owner of the Charger was at an apartment complex on Hamilton Church Road when he said three armed men, one with an AK-style pistol, demanded that he give them his keys, shoes and wallet.

The victim’s Glock pistol was in the Charger at the time of the carjacking.

McCulland was driving the Charger on Tuesday and lost control of the car at a high rate of speed and hit two other vehicles at the intersection of Bell Road and Mount View. McCulland got out and ran into a nearby Kroger where he was arrested in the back of the store.

After the crash, Farr got out of the rear driver’s side sear and ran toward a nearby Honda Accord in the Kroger parking lot. He allegedly got into the vehicle, which was occupied, before detectives were able to arrest him. Far was allegedly carrying a backpack with 119 grams of marijuana, cash and more than 85 rounds of various caliber ammunition inside.

The victim’s pistol was found inside the Charger underneath the driver’s seat.

A third suspect ran away from the Charger that crashed on Mount View Road, but he was not arrested.

McCulland, who had outstanding warrants in Sumner County at the time of his arrest, was charged with carjacking, two counts of evading arrest, two counts of leaving the scene of a wreck and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He was placed in jail on an $88,500 bond.

Farr was charged with carjacking, misdemeanor evading arrest, weapon possession and possession of marijuana. He was placed in jail on an $87,500 bond.

