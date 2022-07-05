WeGo expands bus service into Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Beginning this week, WeGo Public Transit will be offering more rides in and out of Nashville on three of its major routes.

According to WeGo, an additional bus ride into Nashville will be added in the morning and one extra trip out of Nashville in the evening during the week. The extra trips will serve as a boost for commuters out of Gallatin, Springfield and Clarksville.

Here are the additional trip times with their respective routes:

87 Gallatin/Hendersonville – Buses will depart the Greensboro North Park & Ride at 7:04 a.m. and Wedgewood and 16th in Nashville at 3:33 p.m.

89 Springfield/Joelton – Buses will depart the Downtown Springfield Park & Ride at 6:18 a.m. and Wedgewood and 16th in Nashville at 4:43 p.m.

94 Clarksville – Buses will depart the Clarksville Park & Ride (Exit 11) at 6:20 a.m. and Broadway & 10th in Nashville at 4:35 p.m.

These added pickups begin running on Tuesday, July 5.

The commuter buses servicing these routes are operated by Gray Line under contract with the Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee (RTA).

For a full list of WeGo routes and scheduled times, visit WeGoTransit.com.

