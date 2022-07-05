Voter registration deadline is today for August elections

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s August elections are less than a month away and today is the last day to register to vote in those elections.

Voters can go to their local county offices to register to vote but can also vote on govote.tn.gov. This website can be used to register until 11:59 p.m.

The Administrator of Elections in Rutherford County says the August election ballot will be the longest in the county’s history.

Registration is down for the August election, but they want to remind people once they are registered, this election has some benefits.

“One of the benefits for the August elections…we have 3 Saturdays that early voting will be going on,” explained Alan Farley of Rutherford County. “Typically, in that 15-day window, its only two Saturdays. So, we do gain by the calendar, we do gain an extra Saturday voting.”

Early voting starts July 15 and ends July 30 for the state primary and county elections.

The August election usually gets overlooked but they are encouraging voters to register because the august elections have the greatest impact on people’s lives.

“Local elections are the most important really because that’s the government closest to the people,” Farley said. “Your local taxes, school decisions, infrastructure decisions. Those are all made at the local level. So, these elections typically do not have high voter turnout.”

In terms of voter turnout, here is a look at what those numbers have looked like for the August election in Rutherford County for the past several years:

2016 - 21,900 (13.77%)

2018 - 42,878 (26.09%)

2020 - 42,084 (23.17%)

Rutherford County will be be electing a county commissions officer, a county mayor, and filling judicial seats.

