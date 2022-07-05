Thousands pack Broadway for Fourth of July celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of people packed Broadway on Monday night for one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in the nation.

Officials were expecting another record setting crowd this year after more than 350,000 people attended last year’s Let Freedom Sing event. The show was expected to be capped off with the largest fireworks display in Nashville’s history including more than 40,000 pounds of explosives lasting more than 32 minutes.

Throughout the afternoon before the fireworks, a sea of red, white and blue partied on Broadway and on rooftop bars above the road as artists including Old Dominion, Cassadee Pope and Gramps Morgan performed.

“It’s the summer,” Morgan Ringel said. “It’s great to celebrate America and all the things going on. It’s patriotic. I love it.”

“It’s insane. It’s amazing,” Jack Simmons said. “The energy is immaculate. The sun is out, the band is out. It’s an amazing day.”

More than 300,000 people are expected downtown for tonight's fireworks show.

People also came from across the country to celebrate the nation’s birthday in Nashville.

Jennifer and Josh Kaplan came from Florida for the holiday weekend and their wedding anniversary.

“We are so excited to spend the Fourth of July here,” Jennifer Kaplan said. “It’s fun seeing all the people coming our wearing the red, white and blue.”

“We like all the rooftop bars, all the music in every place,” Josh Kaplan said.

Former Titans great Eddie George talks to WSMV4 about attending tonight's July 4 celebration in downtown Nashville.

Titans legend and current Tennessee State University football coach Eddie George also joined the party.

George said he has lived in Nashville for 25 years, but this was his first time celebrating the Fourth of July on Broadway.

“People from all over the world are coming here to celebrate the Fourth of July and I had to be part of it,” George said. “This is supposed to be the biggest and best in the country in terms of celebrating our Independence Day, and to be in the heart of the city where it is happening is really remarkable.”

