REPORT: Average gas price drops by almost 10 cents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The average gas prices for the city of Nashville have fallen by 9.1 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy.com.

As of Tuesday, gas prices in the Nashville area average around $4.44 cents per gallon which is lower than a month ago and $1.53 higher than a year ago.

The price of diesel has also dropped 6.3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.72 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Nashville was priced at $4.04 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was reported at $5.49 with a $1.45 difference.

In the state of Tennessee, the lowest gas price was reported at $3.83 while the highest was $5.59 with a $1.70 difference.

Overall the national average price of gasoline has dropped 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78 per gallon. The price is down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, however, it is $1.66 higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy also provided the new average for other areas in Tennessee including the following:

- Chattanooga- $4.24/g, down 9.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.33/g.

- Tennessee- $4.39/g, down 10.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.49/g.

- Huntsville- $4.35/g, down 9.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.44/g.

“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records.”

