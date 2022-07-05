Possible drive-by shooting injures teenager inside home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured on Monday night near Inglewood.

According to police, a family was inside their home on Burrus Street when multiple shots were fired into the house from someone passing by in either a car or on foot. A teenage boy inside the home was struck in the calf and taken to the hospital, but is expected to be fine.

Bullet casings littered the street outside the home. Detectives are looking into a possible motive in the shooting.

Police investigate a drive-by shooting in Inglewood. (WSMV)

