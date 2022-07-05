Nashville’s own ‘Mary Poppins’ musician

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville musician told us his story about how he is working to make it big as a one-man band.

Do you really need a full Band to make it in Music City? The guy who calls himself ‘the Bull’ says no way, choosing to it on his own in an unusual way.

The Bull has a very different style than other Nashville musicians. Roadies and setup crews don’t come with the Bull’s Band; his Band is just a one-person band.

Much like Dick Van Dyke’s iconic role of ‘Bert’ in the Disney classic, ‘Mary Poppins,’ the Bull plays all of his instruments himself, some at the same time.

You hear one sound at a time drum, washboard, and horns.

That music doesn’t sound much until you hear it all full throttle.

Like so many, he has a dream.

“I’d just like once to be on the Grand Ole Opry,” he told WSMV4.

What he wears he made, and it’s all hand-made, every instrument.

It’s old time here, where the Bull turns into a good time.

