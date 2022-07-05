Nashville homeowner falls victim to Facebook scam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman said she put her home up for sale a week ago. But, instead of people looking to buy the house, she says people come to her door asking to see a rental property.

She traced it back to a Facebook scam.

She lives in Harpeth Trace Estates, a private community off Highway 100, but this week has given her anything but privacy.

Minus the sound of a car, Harpeth Trace Estates is quiet. The owner decided to move to the neighborhood two years ago.

“We feel very safe, very secure, but anyone can be a victim with this,” she said. “There have been a lot of unusual things happening. But the most unusual was having someone come knock on my door.”

She posted a sign on her front door to warn people to turn away if they are there for a rental property.

It started when a woman told her the pictures the realtor took inside her home were included in a Facebook post. It has multiple listings for rent between $800 and $1,000. A woman by the name of “Jane Lynn” made the post.

“When you go to Facebook, you see this face of this lovely woman, and it’s probably not her face or her Facebook page,” said the homeowner.

She says she’s turned away about nine people since her home went on the market a week ago.

“The fear factor of me watering outside and somebody pulling up in a U-Haul – you know?” she said.

If you want to rent or buy a home, realtors advise people to talk with an agent who knows the area. Also, Google search addresses to ensure it’s on an agent’s site.

