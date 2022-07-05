Mount Juliet police chief reflects on his experience with first country album

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - When you work a job for 27 years, you learn a lot.

That’s why Mount Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick wants to share his stories, but he’s doing so in a way many wouldn’t expect.

When Hambrick steps into his department, his goal is to open doors and make a connection.

“If there’s one word I focus on, it’s relationships,” he said.

But it’s in his home studio he connects with music. The songs he sings there reflect on his experiences in uniform.

“I’m telling police stories, real stories about my police career,” he said.

They’re stories about saving a life, helping a community in crisis and “Two Good Men” is about losing officers.

“Of course, that’s about Sergeant Jerry Mundy and Deputy John Musice that were killed on I-40 July 9, 2003,” he said.

They’re part of his first country album “Somebody’s Gotta Tell Them.”

“Did I ever think I would be singing country music? I did not,” Hambrick said.

It’s a genre he wants other black artists to connect with.

“I hope to inspire even in the country genre that more people of color can come in and appreciate and enjoy and let them know they can come into this particular genre of music,” Hambrick said.

But it’s his music connection his officers didn’t know he had.

“I didn’t expect to have that voice come out of him because he’s always so monotoned or professional,” Lt. Jason Brockman said. “And to have that voice come out – you’re just like, ‘Wow, that’s pretty powerful.’”

“He started belting out some lyrics of the gospel. I forgot where I was at,” Sgt. Cory Cook said. “My mouth hit the floor four or five times, and so it was very, very impressive.”

As his songs say, it’s not about the badge, the gun or the uniform he wears daily. It’s about the people officers get to know.

“In our country there is so much division and people are having agendas to create just more and more divide,” Hambrick said.

Hambrick's album was released on June 18.

