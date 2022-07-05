Metro Nashville Council to discuss legal action regarding abortions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Council said they plan to discuss protocols for how to handle abortions that take place in Nashville at their meeting on Tuesday night.

After the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade, trigger laws have been enacted in Tennessee, making it harder for a woman to obtain an abortion. The Metro Nashville Council plans to discuss the potential legal action that will be taken if an abortion is performed in the city.

“We are not abortion police. We are focused on safety and quality of life in our city through community engagement, precision policing, and organizational excellence. There are other entities in government, particularly at the state level, that are more equipped to address issues such as this,” Metro Nashville Police officials told us in a statement.

Previously, District Attorney Glenn Funk had also offered the following statement regarding prosecuting women who receive an abortion and a doctor who performs the procedure.

“As long as I am the elected District Attorney for the 20th Judicial District, I will never prosecute any woman who decides to have a medical procedure to terminate a pregnancy or any medical doctor who performs this procedure at the request of their patient,” District Attorney Glenn Funk.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

