Man arrested for masterbating in public, discovered to be fugitive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police placed a man under arrest on Friday night for indecent behavior before learning that he’s actually a fugitive on the run.

According to the arrest affidavit, a woman called police just before 9 p.m. on Friday to report that a man was masturbating while staring at her. The woman told police that she was charging her phone at a charging station near the pedestrian bridge when she noticed the man walking toward her and touching himself.

Officers were able to locate 29-year-old Kenneth Goode nearby. Goode told officers he had just urinated and was messing with his zipper when the woman saw him. He was arrested booked on misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

There is also a warrant for Goode from a previous incident at an unknown location that went unresolved. For this, an additional felony fugitive of justice charge has been applied, along with a $100,000 bond.

