Advertisement

How to find your lost pet after July 4

Young-Williams Animal Center has provided a list of guidelines for reuniting with your pet after fireworks may have spooked it off.
(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has provided a list of guidelines for reuniting with your pet after fireworks may have spooked it off.

Young-Williams representatives told WVLT News that more pets go missing on July 4 than any other day of the year. Since they often see an increase in uptake after the holiday, the animal center has released a list of stops pet parents can use to locate their lost friends.

Center representatives said that spayed and neutered animals tend to go missing less. They also said that having a chip painlessly inserted below your pet’s skin means they will always be carrying the information needed to get them home.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: 7th person has died from July 4 parade shooting
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
WSMV boating death
10-year-old girl killed in boating accident on Tennessee River
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
Although gas prices are still high, they are dropping which isn't typically the case around the...
REPORT: Average gas price drops by almost 10 cents