How to find your lost pet after July 4

What to do if you’ve lost or found a pet:

o More pets go missing on July Fourth than any other day of the year.

o Young-Williams Animal Center often experiences increased intake in the days after the holiday.

o We can help if your pet has wandered off or if you’ve found a pet. o If your pet is lost, go to young-williams.org/lost-found for a list of steps, including visiting the shelter, contacting local veterinarians and searching on social media.

o Start your search with us! As the official shelter of Knoxville and Knox County, many strays come through our doors. o Young-Williams Animal Center Lost & Found and Knoxville Lost & Found Pets Facebook groups also are great resources. You can search for or post a lost pet on a national database at lost.petcolove.org.

o Check the shelter and these groups regularly.

o If you find a pet, search for its owners in your neighborhood – pets are usually found near their homes.

o Knox County and City of Knoxville residents can bring the lost pet to Young-Williams Animal Center or call Animal Control for assistance.

o Social media groups also are a huge help if you’re trying to reunite a pet and their person.

How to prevent losing your pet in the future.

o Don’t let your pet go missing – microchip!

o Spay or neuter your pet to prevent loss.