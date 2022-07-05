House fire injures three firefighters in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - An intense house fire on the edge of Antioch sent three firefighters to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

According to Nashville Fire, a home on Seasons Drive off Hobson Pike started around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. When crews arrived to the scene, the house was engulfed in flames, burning from the inside.

Nashville’s Fire Chief said parts of the roof fell on firefighters, injuring three of them. They were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment. There were two people and two dogs inside the home when the fire started. They were able to escape outside without injury.

Fire crews work to put out a house fire. (WSMV)

One neighbor said the fire was nothing like she had ever seen.

“I was in a state of shock and I’m still, kind of, in a state of shock right now,” said Hannah Del Cid. “I just can’t really believe this is happening, it feels like a dream. You know?”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

