Flight cancellations ease as July 4 weekend comes to an end

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a chaotic weekend of holiday travel, flight cancellations and delays began to slow on Monday.

Flight Aware reports less than 250 cancellations in the United States as of 6 p.m. Monday.

Over the weekend, across the U.S. there were around 1,400 cancellations.

“We’re here three hours in advance, number one, so you know we’re making sure we don’t have any issue getting back to California,” Robert Jamison said. “We decided it was already in our mindset that we’re going to get here super early so if there are any cancellations or delays, we would be aware.”

Holiday travel for July 4 peaked on Friday at 2.49 million passengers, according to the TSA.

A total of more than 9 million people few between Thursday and Sunday.

“I was all week talking about all the flights that were canceled and I was very concerned, but it has been fantastic,” one flyer at Nashville International Airport said.

It wasn’t just busy in the air.

AAA predicts by the end of Monday nearly 48 million people would have driven more than 50 miles over the holiday weekend.

