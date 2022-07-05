First Alert Forecast: Heat advisories remain for most of Midstate

Another isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on our Tuesday, but most of us should see some good dry time just like yesterday.

The bigger story today will be the temperatures which will stretch into the mid and even upper 90s in some spots this afternoon. We’ll have heat index values today around 105° in some spots.

A heat advisory has been issued for most areas in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with the exception of the Cumberland Plateau.

We’re in the upper 90s on both Wednesday and Thursday with a pop-up shower or thunderstorm also in the cards on each day. But we’re not looking at complete washouts either day.

Heat index values will still be well into the triple digits through the end of this week.

Rain coverage will increase on Friday and Saturday, but still not talking any all day soakers with temperatures back in the mid 90s.

We’ll finally get a settling weather day on Sunday and Monday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower to mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.