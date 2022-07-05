East Tennessee firefighter killed while directing traffic

NEW TAZWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A volunteer firefighter with South Claiborne County Fire Department was killed Monday after getting hit by a vehicle, officials told WVLT News.

Fire officials told WVLT that 77-year-old Roger Estes was killed while he was directing traffic at an Independence Day event for the fire department on Monday.

Officials said the crash occurred approximately 1:00 p.m. on Highway 33 South in New Tazwell. Estes was reportedly hit by a Ford truck and died from his injuries.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

