Advertisement

East Tennessee firefighter killed while directing traffic

A volunteer firefighter was killed while on duty July 4.
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request(source: WMC Action News 5)
By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TAZWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A volunteer firefighter with South Claiborne County Fire Department was killed Monday after getting hit by a vehicle, officials told WVLT News.

Fire officials told WVLT that 77-year-old Roger Estes was killed while he was directing traffic at an Independence Day event for the fire department on Monday.

Officials said the crash occurred approximately 1:00 p.m. on Highway 33 South in New Tazwell. Estes was reportedly hit by a Ford truck and died from his injuries.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: 7th person has died from July 4 parade shooting
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
WSMV boating death
10-year-old girl killed in boating accident on Tennessee River
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
Although gas prices are still high, they are dropping which isn't typically the case around the...
REPORT: Average gas price drops by almost 10 cents