Deadly crash closes I-65 near Cumberland River Bridge
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles that left at least one person dead on Tuesday morning.
According to police, at least four vehicle were involved in a crash on I-65 North over the Cumberland River, between Rosa Parks Blvd. and the I-24 split.
Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Rosa Parks Blvd. as the investigation into the incident has the interstate closed. No timeline has been given for the reopening of I-65 North.
WSMV 4 will update as more information is made available.
