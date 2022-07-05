Deadly crash closes I-65 near Cumberland River Bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles that left at least one person dead on Tuesday morning.

According to police, at least four vehicle were involved in a crash on I-65 North over the Cumberland River, between Rosa Parks Blvd. and the I-24 split.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Rosa Parks Blvd. as the investigation into the incident has the interstate closed. No timeline has been given for the reopening of I-65 North.

Four cars are seen crashed on I-65 North on Tuesday morning. (TDOT)

